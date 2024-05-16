Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.21. Tilray shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 19,463,359 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tilray by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,204,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tilray by 19.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 648,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

