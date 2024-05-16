Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.18% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 492.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

