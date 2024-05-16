Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MEG opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.