FY2024 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Lowered by Roth Capital

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday.

Electrovaya Stock Down 2.2 %

ELVA stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 million and a P/E ratio of 154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

