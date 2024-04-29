Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $787.64 million and approximately $54.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,945.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.85 or 0.00733730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00132250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00197838 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,735,919,129 coins and its circulating supply is 44,054,045,560 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

