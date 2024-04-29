Ergo One Day Trading Volume Tops $926,303.14 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $99.72 million and $926,303.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.28 or 0.00732826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00132188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00043187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00198853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,927,568 coins and its circulating supply is 74,929,134 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

