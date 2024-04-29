Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

