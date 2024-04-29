Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
VGT stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $506.60. The company had a trading volume of 210,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,077. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.85 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.86 and its 200 day moving average is $483.99. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
