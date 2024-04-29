MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Jeff W. Dick Buys 1,056 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $17,022.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,063.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,748. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.45.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

