iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,550,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,515,629 shares.The stock last traded at $42.16 and had previously closed at $42.07.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

