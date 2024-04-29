Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 60.7% in April

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
HTLFP opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.75.
Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
