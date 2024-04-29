Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 60.7% in April

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLFP opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.