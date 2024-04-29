Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) to Issue $41.80 Dividend

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 41.80 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Relx Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Relx has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.
Relx Company Profile
