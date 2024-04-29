Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.10. 1,644,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,582. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $10,276,287. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

