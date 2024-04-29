Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,655 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vistra worth $29,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $57,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vistra by 509.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,767.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,701.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.