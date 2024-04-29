SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,459,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,250,198 shares.The stock last traded at $32.19 and had previously closed at $32.16.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

