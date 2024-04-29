Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.40. The company had a trading volume of 671,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

