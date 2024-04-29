Choreo LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,422.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.09. 43,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

