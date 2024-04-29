Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $254.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

