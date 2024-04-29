Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $334,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

