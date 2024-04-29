Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $204,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $306,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $138.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $717.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

