Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGIT traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $57.36. 493,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,866. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

