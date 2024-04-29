123,972 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.08% of Archrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $4,452,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Archrock by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Archrock Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AROC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $20.41. 463,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

About Archrock



Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

