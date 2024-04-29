Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CBIZ by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after buying an additional 154,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,204. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

