Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Raised to C$49.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

TSE:WPK opened at C$44.62 on Wednesday. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$36.95 and a 1-year high of C$46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$375.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Winpak will post 3.1780822 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.87%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

