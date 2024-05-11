Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 242,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,705. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

