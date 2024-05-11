Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Raised to $3.75

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

Nerdy Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,114.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares worth $370,371. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

