Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $17.96 on Friday, hitting $314.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $316.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks



Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.



