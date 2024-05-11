Piper Sandler Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of HAIN remained flat at $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,146,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

