Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE remained flat at $20.54 during trading on Friday. 15,019,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,524,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

