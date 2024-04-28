YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

