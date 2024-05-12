Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

