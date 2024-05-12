Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,833,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

