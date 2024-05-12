Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Boosted by William Blair

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Primerica in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s FY2025 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and a 200 day moving average of $223.79. Primerica has a 52 week low of $178.06 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Primerica by 15.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.