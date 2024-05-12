Kellanova Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kellanova in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

