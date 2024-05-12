Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,317,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 320,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,386 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.