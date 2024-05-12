Centrica (LON:CNA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 165 ($2.07).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($2.00).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,202 shares of company stock valued at $667,723. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

