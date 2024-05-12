Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Conduent Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $756.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 86.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Conduent by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP lifted its position in Conduent by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 578,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 425,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

