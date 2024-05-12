George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$212.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WN stock opened at C$190.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.21. The firm has a market cap of C$25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,008 shares of company stock worth $25,301,767. 58.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

