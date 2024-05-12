Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.