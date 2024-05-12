Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
SU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.08.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
