BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. BuzzFeed has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 30.13%.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.10.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

