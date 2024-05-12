Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Cornerstone FS Trading Down 2.8 %

LON CSFS opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.10 million, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.71. Cornerstone FS has a 1-year low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.97.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

