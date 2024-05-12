Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.50 on Friday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $5,161,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $7,538,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $898,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

