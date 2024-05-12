Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $37,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

