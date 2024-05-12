HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

