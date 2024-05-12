Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.04.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Stock Performance

TSE:FTS opened at C$56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1998828 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. In other Fortis news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. Also, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, with a total value of C$37,027.20. Insiders have bought a total of 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.