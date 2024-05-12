Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

