Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,365,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 178.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

