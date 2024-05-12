Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share.

LOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $148.79 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $592,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

