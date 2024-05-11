Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,521 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.39. 2,421,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.53 and a 200-day moving average of $487.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.