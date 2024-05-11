Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL remained flat at $11.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Bumble has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

